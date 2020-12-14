‘It’s a very hard thing’: Virginia health care workers discuss mental health toll of pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of our frontline health care workers.

Sen. Tim Kaine held a virtual discussion Monday with some of those workers across Virginia.

A clinical nurse specialist in Lynchburg spoke about high levels of stress and burnout.

“The moment that you walk into the patient’s room, you know they’re not going to survive but being able to maintain positivity and smile and maybe make them laugh before they’re intubated, to be able to give them that positive moment in such a terrible time for them and their family, to be able to maintain a smile on your face, it’s a very hard thing,” said Heather Mayberry, a clinical nurse specialist at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Kaine said hearing from health care workers was the inspiration he needed to continue negotiations on a coronavirus aid package.