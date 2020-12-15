38ºF

Danville Public Schools opts for virtual learning Wednesday due to winter weather

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Danville Public Schools building
Danville Public Schools building (WSLS 10)

Students in Danville will be learning from home on Wednesday, thanks to some winter weather that’s expected to head our way.

According to an announcement made Tuesday, meal distribution sites will also be closed. Wednesday’s meal will be sent home along with Tuesday’s meal.

Teachers and certain other staff members will be working from home. Administrators, office staff, maintenance, custodians and transportation staff will report to work on a 2-hour delay. Bus drivers, bus attendants and nutrition staff will not report to work.

