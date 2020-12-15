Hundreds impacted by coronavirus pandemic receive free meals in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people in Roanoke received a free meal on Tuesday.

Virginia Wins Together, a community initiative made up of operators and locations that host Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment games, sponsored a “Thanks and Giving” free hot meal giveaway at The Coffee Pot.

The restaurant prepared around 700 boxed meals made up of hot turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans.

“This has been a really tough time across Virginia, particularly out here in the Roanoke Valley. So any time we can do something that just puts a smile on their face, it feels like they maybe won something today, got a free meal, nothing wrong with that,” said Joel Rubin with Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment.

Virginia Wins Together has hosted similar events across Virginia this fall and winter to address food insecurity during the pandemic.