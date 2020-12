Published: December 15, 2020, 8:07 am Updated: December 15, 2020, 9:08 am

UPDATE

This crash has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

Traffic is backed up for several miles after a crash on I-81N in Pulaski County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the accident happened around mile marker 98.

As of 8 a.m., the northbound left lane, right shoulder and entrance ramp are closed and traffic is backed up for about 2.5 miles.

