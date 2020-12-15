Woman arrested with 2 pounds of meth in Radford, police say

RADFORD, Va. – A Wytheville woman is in jail after being arrested for having large amounts of illegal drugs, according to police.

On Tuesday at 9 a.m., authorities executed a warrant in the 1500 block of Tyler Avenue and found two pounds of suspected meth, along with 8 ounces of marijuana.

Erin Wilson, 27, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of meth and possession with the intent to distribute more than one ounce, but less than 5 pounds of marijuana.

Wilson is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.