61-year-old dies after Lynchburg pedestrian crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian Tuesday night.

At 11:33 p.m., authorities responded to the 1500 block of Graves Mill Road for a report of someone who was injured in a parking lot.

Officers said that when they arrived on the scene, they found one pedestrian that was hit by the vehicle.

61-year-old Rhonda Hayes, of Lynchburg, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 434-455-6047.