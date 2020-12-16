All hands on deck as winter storm preps begin

ROANOKE, Va. – It was all hands on deck Tuesday as VDOT and Appalachian Power crews prepared for a winter storm to hit Virginia.

VDOT had crews out prepping the roads for snow and ice by brining the major interstates and roads.

“That brine, it doesn’t stop the snow or ice from forming on the roadway, but it definitely slows it down,” said Jason Bond, a VDOT spokesperson.

Bond said workers will be on standby to plow any snow and treat icy roads.

“We are gearing up to be working in 12-hour shifts around the clock in the days ahead. We are also readying our equipment for downed trees,” said Bond.

Smaller neighborhood roads could be slick. VDOT can’t put too much salt on them because it could eventually damage the roadways.

“Neighborhood streets, those could become icy for the next day or so. So we really encourage people to pay attention to the forecast, maybe delay their travel and use extra caution,” said Bond.

Appalachian Power is pulling in extra crews from Tennessee and West Virginia in anticipation of the storm. Line servicer Greg Boksa packed up his truck with sand, a chainsaw, and is ready to go.

“Trees are a real big problem. That’s usually what gives us the most trouble: taking the wire down and then breaking poles. And even, you know, when the roads are slick, cars are sliding into poles and breaking poles,” said Boksa.

They’re asking for patience as cleanup begins and caution.

“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Boksa.

VDOT is asking drivers to stay off the roads until conditions are better. If there are any power outages, crews said they will work as quickly as possible to restore power, but having some blankets or lamps handy would be a good idea.