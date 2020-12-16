Brief chase in Bedford County leads to theft suspects’ arrest, authorities say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people who authorities believe are responsible for multiple thefts across Bedford County are now in custody.

On Wednesday, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a report that people in a black SUV were connected to a purse theft within the town of Bedford.

Later, deputies learned that a credit card from the stolen purse was used at a business in the Forest area.

When deputies found the SUV in question, they attempted to stop it; however, the driver drove away and later crashed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After the crash, the two people inside tried to run away, but authorities said they were quickly apprehended.

Jamar Hanchell, 31, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Destiny Duncan, 18, of Norfolk, Virginia, are each charged with the following:

Larceny

Credit card fraud

Possession of stolen property

Eluding law enforcement

Reckless driving

Obstruction

Through the course of the investigation, authorities determined that these two had stolen items from multiple vehicles within Bedford, the county and the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.