Lynchburg School Board delays return to hybrid schedule in January due to anticipated spike in cases

LYNCHBURG, Va. – School leaders in Lynchburg voted Tuesday night to delay the return to a hybrid schedule by a few days in January due to a possible spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays and travel.

Initially, the plan was for students to return to a hybrid schedule on January 4, which is the first day back from winter break. The Lynchburg School Board voted 7-2 Tuesday night in favor of shifting to Phase Two remote learning for all students from January 4 through 8.

As of now, the new plan is to return to the hybrid schedule on January 11.

The school board also voted 5-4 in favor of athletics to move to Phase Two for January 4 through 8 as well. Phase Two for athletics includes some conditioning but not full practices. There were no games scheduled during that time, according to superintendent Edwards.