Roanoke health officials concerned over new COVID-19 cases caused during holiday season

ROANOKE, Va – As the holiday season continues on, local health officials are worried about another surge in Coronavirus cases.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District says cases have risen to record highs after Thanksgiving.

One day this week, the region saw more than three hundred cases. Morrow says people need to stay vigilant as public vaccination is still not available.

“Our fear is that we have high levels of activity and that the behaviors that people engaged in over the Thanksgiving holidays are going to be behaviors that people engage in over the Christmas and New Years holiday,” Morrow said.

The health district was set to host more testing Wednesday and Thursday but it has been canceled due to weather.