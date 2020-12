A tractor-trailer has crashed on I-81 South after VDOT crews say it slipped on ice

Crews are working to clean up a tractor-trailer wreck on I-81 South in Montgomery County, according to VDOT crews.

Authorities said the accident happened at Exit 125 when the tractor-trailer lost control on ice. According to crews at the scene, the truck took out the guardrail and hit the overpass wall.

The driver is unharmed, but authorities said the truck is a total loss.

As of 12:15 p.m., one southbound lane is closed.