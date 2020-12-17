Foster families needed for pets this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – If a pandemic holiday season is making you feel a little blue, a furry friend might bring some warmth and love to your home this winter.

Eight dogs and 18 cats are available for short-term fostering at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Starting Monday, people can select a pet to care for during a span of two weeks.

This gives some time for the shelter workers to take a break and for animals to decompress.

“The shelter is not always the best place or the most fun place for the pets that are here,” said Roanoke Valley SPCA Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement Suzanne Creswell. “It can be loud. If we have fearful pets they can get more fearful.”

If you would like to show a pet some love you can fill out the application to be a foster parent.