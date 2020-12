Lynchburg hero and Tuskegee Airman Alfred Farrar has passed away, just days before his 100th birthday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Tuskegee Airman who lived in Lynchburg has passed away, according to the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council.

Alfred T. Farrar served in World War II and died on Thursday night, days before his 100th birthday on Dec. 26.

The veterans council is still set to honor his life and service at Monument Terrace on Christmas Day.