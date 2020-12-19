Can my employer require I get the coronavirus vaccine?

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As COVID-19 vaccinations continue, people still have many questions, such as, “Can my employer require I receive the COVID-19 vaccine?”

The short answer is yes.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has yet to clarify, according to a Lynchburg-based employment attorney.

However, if it’s similar to the flu vaccine, employers could require you to get vaccinated.

Your employer would, however, need to make accommodations if you can’t be vaccinated due to health or religious exemptions.

“[Exempted employees] would probably be required to either wear a mask while they work, or stay away from certain people, or have certain restrictions. There are some alternatives,” said John Falcone of Petty, Livingston, Dawson and Richards Law.

During this first phase, mainly health care workers are receiving the vaccine.

Falcone said most health care employers already have a vaccination requirement.