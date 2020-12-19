‘Hunger doesn’t take a holiday’: Despite decreased funds, organization continues helping veterans in need

RADFORD, Va. – A Radford veteran nonprofit organization is using the holiday season to prepare for the anticipated busy new year.

Bill McCann, the president of Vittles for Vets, said he hopes the giving spirit of the holidays last throughout next year as well.

“I have a saying that hunger doesn’t take a holiday. We thank you for a Christmas gift that is going to go a long way but every day they need food. So, we hope we don’t get forgotten from January through November,” said McCann.

His organization provides different resources for veterans and their families.

One of those resources is a meal card to help keep food on their tables.

The coronavirus pandemic slowed down fundraising while the need for food among veterans grew from about 50 to now, 101.

Because of a lack of funding, Vittles for Vets has been forced to cut the weekly amount in half. So, rather than receive $50 a week, the organization can only give people cards for $25 a week.

One way the organization is helping families during the holidays is with the Vittles Littles Toy Drive.

Out of the 101 families, 46 of them have children, so Vittles is collecting toys so those children aren’t without gifts this holiday.

“To call these parents and tell them your children are going to get clothes, they’re going to get toys, they’re going to get Santa Claus and to know they weren’t going to if this wasn’t happening, they’re so appreciative. I don’t think I’ve had a phone conversation about it and hung up without tears in my eyes,” admitted Donna Salmons with Vittles for Vets.

Vittles is still accepting donations. You can drop toys off at 1422 West Main Street in Radford or give the organization a call and they will meet you.

Click here to visit their website to donate.