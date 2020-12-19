Roanoke church donates presents to local kids

ROANOKE, Va. – A local church helped spread some Christmas cheer on Friday.

First Baptist Church in Roanoke collected 1,000 toys for Westside Elementary School students.

Friday, the school hosted a holiday parade, where teachers and staff dressed up and handed out goodies and the presents.

The principal said it’s amazing seeing the smiles on kids’ and families’ faces.

“So for us to be able to just to give them something that they might not necessarily otherwise have, it’s just fabulous,” said Beth Poff, the principal at Westside Elementary.

Staff even broke out the instruments and sang holiday songs.