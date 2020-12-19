Virginia health commissioner discusses vaccine distribution plan despite road bumps

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia received 72,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

The Department of Health said by the end of the month, they’ll have 370,000 doses – about 100,000 less than originally planned.

Doctor Norman Oliver, Virginia’s health commissioner, told 10 News this will push their schedule back several weeks, but it’s normal when a new vaccine rolls out.

“These ups and downs in supply are not unexpected when it comes to vaccines. I think it’s important to understand, however, that we know we will get enough vaccine to eventually vaccinate the entire population,” Oliver said.

Despite the delay, VDH is confident with their plan for Phase One.

“We expect to have enough of those vaccines to vaccinate all health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, nursing home and assisted living facilities, probably by mid-January,” Oliver said.

Some healthcare workers already have access to the vaccine.

Doctor Oliver said distribution to residents at long-term care facilities begins December 28.

“CVS and Walgreens will be sending teams to long-term care facilities. All of those residents should be vaccinated over a course of about four weeks” Oliver said.