68-year-old woman dead, five hurt in Henry County crash

A 68-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Henry County last Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened on Route 57 one mile east of Route 619 on Dec. 17 around 3:03 p.m. A 2000 Pontiac Grand Am was going west on Route 57 when it tried to make a left turn, according to police. Police said a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier tried to pass the Pontiac as it was making the turn when it hit the driver’s side of the Pontiac.

The driver of the Pontiac, Billie Nuckles, 68, of Axton died at the scene, according to state police. Authorities said a 16-year-old girl riding in the car was taken to the hospital for the treatment of minor injuries, and a 16-year-old boy riding in the car was hospitalized for serious injuries.

The driver of the Cavalier, 38-year-old Jennifer Jefferson of Richmond, was hospitalized for serious injuries, according to police. Authorities said she was not wearing a seatbelt, and that a 6-year-old and 8-year-old riding in the car with her were treated for minor injuries.

According to state police, charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.