Breweries, vineyards and more teaming up to help area food pantry

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Although it’s a 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser, you’ll have 15 days to support one charity.

For its 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas on Nelson 151, breweries, wineries and more will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Nelson County Pantry.

The pantry serves over 250 Nelson County homes while feeding more than 700 residents every month, according to Nelson 151.

Starting Dec. 20, until Jan. 3, each day, a Nelson 151 member business will donate a portion of its proceeds.

Nelson 151 is the group of wineries, breweries, and distilleries that call Route 151 home in Nelson County.

Below is the full list of venues and their dates:

12/20 – Silverback Distillery

12/21 – Bryant’s Small Batch Cider

12/22 – Afton Mountain Vineyards

12/23 – Valley Road Vineyards

12/24 – Wild Wolf Brewing Co.

12/25 – Nelson Co. Economic Development

12/26 – Devils Backbone Brewing Company

12/27 – Blue Mountain Brewery

12/28 – Cardinal Point Winery

12/29 – Brewing Tree Beer Co.

12/30 – Bold Rock Hard Cider

12/31 – Blue Toad Hard Cider

1/1 – Veritas Vineyard & Winery

1/2 – Hill Top Berry Farm

1/3 – Flying Fox Vineyard