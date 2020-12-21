Danville man dead after crash on South Boston Road

DANVILLE, Va. – A man is dead after a crash on South Boston Road in Danville on Monday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Gough Street, according to the Danville Police Department.

The driver, 63-year-old Michael Simmons, of Danville, died at the scene. Police said there was no evidence of distracted driving or that alcohol or drugs were involved, but rather, they have reason to believe that Simmons had a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Police said Simmons was headed west in a silver Toyota Echo when he started to swerve before hitting a metal pole near the road, according to witnesses.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000 or enter a tip online.