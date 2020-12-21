Roanoke College delaying its spring semester by nearly three weeks

SALEM, Va. – It’s going to be a bit longer before college students return to Salem.

Roanoke College announced Monday that the Spring 2021 semester will now begin on Feb. 8, rather than Jan. 19.

This change is delaying the semester by 20 days.

President Michael Maxey said the decision was made, “due to the combined effect of a predicted COVID-19 case increase and the need to restore the current campus network.”

On Dec. 12, the college experienced a cyber event, which is still impacting the ability to access files.

The length of the semester will remain unchanged, so the final week of classes will now start on May 17, with the Class of 2021 commencement ceremony on May 29.

Click here to see the revised Spring 2021 semester calendar.