Christiansburg family hospitalized after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg family of three is in the hospital after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sunday afternoon marked the call of the season for the silent killer in Christiansburg.

Firefighters found a man and two unconscious women at a trailer home on Alpine Drive.

“The one that was in the worst shape was completely unconscious,” Christiansburg Fire Department assistant chief Danny Yopp said. “She was basically limp. She was carried out completely. The second female was able to help get her out. But she was…mind wise, she was out of it.”

The culprit turned out to be a generator underneath the home producing dangerous carbon monoxide levels.

“They had been in the trailer for extended time and with the doors shut the parts per million was probably way on up there. Could have been close to a thousand or more,” Yopp said.

Yopp said the standard level indoors ranges from zero to 100 PPM. But the meter read 250 PPM in the trailer home.

While you should have a carbon monoxide detector in your home, Yopp advises people to never bring generators inside or in the garage.

Though you may want to keep warm, generators should always be kept outside, away from vents and windows.

As for the family, they were transferred from Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery to a hospital in Norfolk for further treatment.