Coronavirus vaccine efforts continue in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va – As the number of new COVID-19 cases reach record highs ahead of the holidays, the Virginia Department of Health is working on its plan for distributing the vaccine to the public.

It’s been about a week since hospitals in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts started receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re continuing to vaccinate staff across the districts who have the most contact with people who are likely to have COVID,” explained Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

All major hospitals have received shipments of the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine.

Morrow said VDH likely won’t move into the next phase of vaccination until next year.

“We will wait for the state to, to give us the green light at this point, it’s important for me to reiterate that we are still focusing on frontline health workers, we will then expand to other health care workers,” Morrow said.

VDH is also working to make sure those who don’t have health coverage can get the vaccine once it’s available to the public.

“Health and human services has a special fund established that will allow the medical provider to bill HHS for that, so you can get this vaccine, and it’s free to you to do so,” explained Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver.

As the number of new cases in the region rise at alarming rates, health officials are asking the public to be vigilant and patient.