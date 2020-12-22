Education task force with Lynchburg City Schools to continue into 2021 with new goals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg task force appointed to guide city schools could continue in 2021, but with new goals.

The group was formed in 2019, but stopped meeting once the pandemic hit.

Some members realized COVID-19 presented new concerns and wanted input from Lynchburg’s steering committee.

That steering committee met virtually Monday and suggested the group should refine their goals.

“The nature of the relationship between the school system and the city has changed a bit, as is appropriate. I mean, it’s just an evolution over time. We’ve been faced with new challenges, so different things are on the table,” said Michael Gillette, chairman of the Future of Education Task Force Steering Committee Pre-K-12 and Beyond.

New goals would include focusing on broadband for remote learning and concentrating on mental health.