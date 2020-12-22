Virginia Tech professor says current COVID-19 relief discussion likely won’t be the last

ROANOKE, Va. – Millions of Americans can expect a second stimulus check to hit their bank accounts after a relief deal has been reached by Congress.

The $900 billion-dollar deal includes stimulus checks which are expected to be $600.

Virginia Tech political science professor Karen Hult said it likely won’t be the last COVID-19 relief discussion.

“It may well be that this is a good down payment, but it probably is not enough for getting us fully through the economic difficulties here at the same time, many people are thinking, ‘Wow, this is a lot of money, this is almost another trillion dollars,’” Hult said.

Hult said the new Congress and Georgia runoff election will also play a big role in whether there will be another relief deal.