Campbell County firefighters can now save more lives thanks to better technology

Firefighters in Campbell County will now be able to save more lives, thanks to better technology.

The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department bought two thermal imaging cameras, which officials say will help them do their job more efficiently.

The devices allow them to see better in thick smoke conditions.

“And it helps us to find any victims or pets that may be trapped in the house as well,” said Deputy Chief Christopher Harris. “It’s also a useful tool we can use on the scene of car wrecks, if there’s anyone who’s been possibly ejected into the woods and we need to try to find them at night.”

The volunteer firefighters rely heavily on donations. They’re asking for help to buy another thermal imaging camera, which costs about $1,300.