Wanted Henry County man arrested after hiding in attic with gun during hourslong standoff

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Henry County have taken a man into custody after they said he barricaded himself inside a house with a gun Tuesday night.

The incident started when deputies were on Henry Street in Stanleytown just before noon trying to find a wanted person, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

While they were on Henry Street, they saw someone come out of a house down the street carrying a rifle. One of the deputies recognized the person with a gun and identified him as 35-year-old Tommy Joe Strothers Jr., who was wanted on outstanding warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy approached Strothers, he went back into the house located at 476 Henry Street. When deputies tried to make contact with Strothers, he refused to come out, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities then obtained a search warrant to enter the house.

Negotiators made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Strothers. A tactical unit entered the home at around 3:15 p.m., where the team eventually found Strothers hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody.

Strothers was charged with obstruction of justice (misdemeanor) for refusing to exit the house. He is also facing the following outstanding charges:

Capias fail to obey court order (felony), Patrick County

Home electronic incarceration violation (misdemeanor), Patrick County

Capias fail to appear (misdemeanor), Henry County

Strothers is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.