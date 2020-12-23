Why you shouldn’t give pets as surprise gifts, and what to do instead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The holidays are the time of giving, but a local animal shelter is warning people to think twice before giving pets as a surprise gift.

The director of the Franklin County Humane Society Adoption Center, Anita Scott, said sometimes people aren’t ready for the responsibility or don’t want the pet that the gift giver thinks they want.

Instead, she recommends you surprise them with a trip to a shelter.

“Maybe bring them in and let them visit and see how their reaction is and adopt that way,” said Scott.

The shelter has about 140 cats and 30 dogs up for adoption. They also really need donations, especially kitten and puppy food and canned food.