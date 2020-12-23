Woman arrested for grand larceny of firearms, motor vehicle in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman was arrested Saturday for stealing a motor vehicle among other belongings from a Bedford property back in November.

On Nov. 30, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 6000 block of Stewartsville Road for a burglary.

Authorities said the victim reported the larceny of “many firearms, tools, cash and a motor vehicle” from the property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Shannon Elaine Halton was taken into custody by members of the US Marshals Task Force on Dec. 19.

Halton, who was previously considered a fugitive by authorities, was wanted for burglary and two counts of grand larceny.

Authorities said two more wanted subjects, as well as the stolen vehicle, were located along with her arrest.