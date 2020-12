CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Several power lines came down along U.S. 52 in Carroll County Thursday night, prompting several lane closures.

Drivers on U.S. 52 near Frog Spur Road (Rt. 683) should expect delays.

As of 4:09 p.m., all north and southbound lanes were closed, according to VDOT.

Traffic is being detoured onto VA-148, onto Pottery Drive, onto Frog Spur Rd (Rt. 683), then back onto U.S. 52.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.