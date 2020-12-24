Nearly 300 local first responders get COVID-19 vaccine at Berglund Center

ROANOKE. Va. – Hundreds of local first responders got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Berglund Center in Roanoke on Wednesday.

The event served as a trial run for how future public vaccination events will be done.

The Virginia Department of Health teamed up with the local fire chiefs to put this event together.

“I would not ask my people to do anything that I would not do, so I feel very good about this,” said Chief of Fire and Rescue for Roanoke County, Steve Simon.

Others are glad their crews are getting extra protection from the virus during the pandemic.

“Our personnel have been on the forefront of this battle. They’ve transported numerous COVID patients, and they did it with everything that we could provide them, but this vaccine’s gonna give them extra protection so they don’t have the virus. Or possibly take it back to their families,” said Salem Fire Chief John Prillaman.

Officials from the VDH ask for everyone’s patients as we await more vaccines for the public.