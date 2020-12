Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the fire at around 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Memorial Avenue SW, near Edgewood Street.

ROANOKE, Va. – Three people were displaced after a house fire in Roanoke on Thursday night.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of a house.

Everyone got out of the house safely and there were no reported injuries, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.