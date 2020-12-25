Wet weather causes challenges for holiday travelers

ROANOKE, Va. – While there may be fewer people traveling this year due to the pandemic, the weather is adding another challenge to the mix.

Virginia Department of Transportation sent crews home to prepare for potential freezing Thursday night and into the weekend.

“Don’t take for granted that roads are wet,” Jason Bond, the spokesperson for VDOT, said. “When those temperatures start to fall this can turn into a really icy and slick situation.”

Bond said bridges and overpasses are the main icy zones to look out for.

That’s why Alberto Dominguez is driving his family slowly during the 8-hour commute to Richmond from Georgia.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “People drive at different speeds. So when people are driving really fast and it gets really slippery, and there’s trailers everywhere…I kind of get terrified.”

Meanwhile, at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport flyers may have only experienced some minor turbulence.

While there was no need to treat the runways Thursday, contacting airlines ahead of time is still a wise move for flyers to do David Jeavons, the airport’s acting executive director, said.

But Brayden Pomajzl isn’t worried about the weather.

He said if snow disrupts his flight when returning home to Nebraska, he wouldn’t mind.

“If I got snowed in here in Virginia it wouldn’t be the end of the world. So I’m sure I can make some fun out of it.”