Can delivery packages carry COVID-19? Here’s what we know

As holiday packages pile up on your doorstep, you might be wondering if those cardboard boxes carry more than a gift.

Experts say it’s not likely you’ll catch COVID-19 from delivery boxes.

Research suggests COVID-19 can live on surfaces, but doctors say there very little documented evidence of transmission that way. That’s because COVID-19 is mostly spread through respiratory droplets in the air when people talk, cough or sneeze.

Ultimately, touching packages that come through the mail is low risk.

“If you’re concerned, the easiest thing to do is open up the cardboard box, wash your hands, sanitize them, take out the contents, dispose of the cardboard box and sanitize your hands again,” said Dr. Kristin Englund of the Cleveland Clinic.

She said the safest way to shop this season is online because you’re avoiding other people and airborne virus particles.