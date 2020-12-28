What’s News Today: police survey, offices reopen

The James Ingram Justice Center in Danville is expected to reopen today. It was closed last Tuesday after a COVID-19 exposure. The building has been deep cleaned since closing.

The Lynchburg Office of Billings and Collections will reopen today. It closed last week due to at least three COVID-19 cases. The office was disinfected and cleaned while closed.

Today is the last day to give your feedback to Lynchburg Police. Earlier this month, it asked residents and visitors to give feedback on items like neighborhood concerns, police interactions and safety. The police chief says this data will help the department “understand expectations so we can better serve as their partners and protectors.