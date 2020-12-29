COVID-19 vaccination efforts going well among Roanoke Valley first responders

ROANOKE, Va – COVID-19 vaccination efforts are continuing for fire and EMS officials in the Roanoke Valley.

Nearly 300 first responders got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine last week.

So far, no one has reported any allergic reactions, according to Roanoke City Fire Chief David Hoback. He said these vaccination efforts are preparing public health officials for mass distribution to the public.

“That’s a huge logistical issue, as you’re looking at having to...vaccinate, you know, half a million people in between us and Roanoke County and Botetourt and everything else, it was just, that’s going to be a huge undertaking.” Hoback said.

The fire department is expecting another shipment of vaccines to come in next week.

That shipment will be split with other departments across the Roanoke Valley.