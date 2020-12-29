Danville police arrest man for allegedly shooting into house and cars

18-year-old Javonte Harris is facing one charge of shooting from a vehicle.

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man is in jail after police arrested him Tuesday in connection with a shooting.

18-year-old Javonte Harris is facing one charge of shooting from a vehicle.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. when officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle.

Officers arrived to find bullet holes in two vehicles and a house, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police said the house and one of the vehicles were occupied when Harris shot into them, but no one was hurt during the shooting.

Investigators identified Harris as the shooter and officers arrested him shortly after in Danville without incident.

Harris knew the people inside the house and car, according to police, who believe this is an isolated incident.

Harris is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond. More charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 434-793-0000 or enter a tip online.