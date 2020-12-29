‘My mom was a fighter’: Family remembers mother who died trying to escape Christmas fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A pile of charred debris is what’s left of a Campbell County trailer.

Angela and Anthony Lloyd said when they arrived at their mother’s home Christmas morning, it was too late.

“By the time I got up here, it was just engulfed,” said Angela.

Firefighters received the call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday morning and responded to Spruce Lane off Lone Jack Road.

Angela said her mother, 57-year-old Hazel “Susie” Callahan, almost made it out alive.

“My mom was a fighter. She fought her way to the door and made it to the porch, but unfortunately she didn’t get farther,” Angela said.

Callahan was a breast cancer survivor who was in declining health and had trouble walking, according to her children.

Neighbors and firefighters tried to help, but the trailer was already up in flames.

“Everybody here in this trailer park did what they could for her, and I want people to know that. The firefighters did what they could,” Anthony said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anthony and Angela say the final memories with their mom are enjoying Christmas Eve shopping.

“I take comfort in the fact that I know that my mom had a good day the day before she died,” Anthony said.

Memories he’ll cherish rather than turn into a nightmare.

“It’s a situation that’s really sad, but in some ways, you have to think about it that God called her home. That’s what he wanted. She wasn’t ready, and he said, ‘Well, I’m taking you,” Anthony said.

The family’s asking for donations to Whitten Timberlake Chapel, as Callahan did not have life insurance.