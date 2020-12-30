New River Valley honors lifelong public servant Kelly Walters

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA. – The New River Valley is mourning the loss of a man who gave his life to the community as a first responder.

Kelly Walters died at 84-years-old. He was instrumental in forming a number of the volunteer rescue squads in Montgomery and Floyd County and served at the state level to help improve emergency response.

The Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad said Walter’s contributions are irreplaceable.

“Kelly was a driver and if he saw something he made it happen, he had a lot of ambition and push and a lot of that people don’t have anymore, Kelly was truly one of a kind of his generation,” Rinver Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Logan Underwood said.

Logan said they’re planning new decals for their gear to remember Walters. Services are scheduled for Wednesday morning.