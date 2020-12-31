65-year-old man dies in Pittsylvania County crash on Wards Road

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a Pittsylvania County crash that took the life of a Campbell County man on Monday night.

At 7:20 p.m., authorities said a 2002 Mazda 626 was traveling west on Wards Road when it drove off the right side, causing the driver to overcorrect.

The vehicle went back over the road, crossing the centerline and running off to the left side before overturning several more times.

The driver, 65-year-old Jerry Mohr, of Altavista, died at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.