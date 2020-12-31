How to stick to your New Year’s resolution

ROANOKE, Va. – Making a New Year’s resolution? A local counselor has some advice to help you stick to your goals.

Brandie Fraction, a licensed professional counselor at the Roanoke Valley Counseling Center, said you should make resolutions that you actually want to do.

Go week-by-week and choose one thing at a time. Create specific, actionable steps to reach your goal.

Also ask yourself what could get in the way and be prepared to tackle it.

“Just start. Start with any goal because we need to feel rewarded. We need to feel accomplished and build our confidence that we can maintain and make changes,” said Fraction.

She said it also helps to have somebody who supports you and cheers you on, but also won’t let you slack off.