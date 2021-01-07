79-year-old woman dies after pedestrian crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Halifax County that happened Wednesday morning.

At 6:44 a.m., a vehicle traveling north in the 3000 block of Lower Liberty Road stopped in the travel lane for a pedestrian’s dog that was in the roadway. As a 1996 Toyota Tacoma traveling south on Lower Liberty Road came through a curb, it hit the pedestrian before running off the right side of the road.

The pedestrian, 79-year-old Joan F. Whitt, of Nathalie, died at the scene. Police said she wasn’t wearing any reflective clothing at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 28-year-old Nathalie man, wasn’t injured in the crash.

According to police, no charges will be placed in this incident.