No one hurt after Campbell County house collapsed in accidental fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Department of Public Safety said that a house collapsed overnight on Tuesday.

At about 1:50 a.m., Campbell County Public Safety Dispatch received a call reporting a house fire on Red House Road.

While crews were working on the scene, the second floor of the home collapsed, resulting in two firefighters falling through the floor.

The firefighters were able to exit the building safely on their own and no injuries were reported.

Two occupants of the home were also able to escape unharmed while the American Red Cross responded to assist.

Further investigation shows the fire was accidental and caused by the improper use of an electric space heater, according to officials.