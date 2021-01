Roanoke City Council has its first new meeting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council and the newly-elected members met for the first time in the new year on Monday.

They discussed real estate assessment values, which grew 2.69% and are expected to bring in more than $2 million in revenue to the city, mostly due to increasing values in residential homes.

They scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, January 19 to hear comments about restrictions on firearms in city buildings; however, on Thursday, the meeting was postponed indefinitely.