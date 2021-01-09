Man hospitalized with ‘serious’ wound after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Roanoke that sent a man to the hospital on Friday evening.

It happened at about 6:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue NW, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting to find a man with what police said appears to be a “serious” gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have not made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text Roanoke police at 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. You can remain anonymous.