Church leaders provide prayer, hope in first service since Capitol siege

ROANOKE, Va. – In the first Sunday since the deadly siege on the nation’s Capitol, faith leaders in the Roanoke Valley tried to find the light in a dark situation.

God’s House Baptist Church pastor Floyd Davis touched on the insurrection during his sermon Sunday morning. Davis, a Vietnam veteran, told 10 News he was “disturbed” watching the riot. However, he said he’s hopeful for the future and passed that message on to his congregation.

“Watching the desecration of those monuments that are so sacred to our democracy, I was devastated,” Davis said. “Howecer, that feeling only lasted for so long because I understood God is in charge.”

Davis hopes other faith leaders preach messages of unity in the aftermath of the events at the Capitol.