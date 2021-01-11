What’s News Today: Some teachers getting COVID vaccine, community donations

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will hold an organizational meeting tonight. Members will elect a chair and vice-chair. The board will also hold a public hearing about the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will elect a chair and vice-chair today. The board will also hold a public hearing about holding virtual meetings. The resolution would allow virtual meetings to be held through March when the board could then again extend the option of discontinuing it.

Faculty and staff in Pulaski County Schools will receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Students at Critzer and Pulaski Elementary Schools will learn remotely today so vaccinations can be given. A regular schedule will resume tomorrow. Other schools will be impacted throughout the week.

Money collected in Change for Change meters in Lynchburg will be given to a local non-profit today. As we’ve reported, nine old parking meters have been placed throughout downtown and Boonsboro where you can donate spare change. A check for $4,000 will be presented today to Interfaith Outreach.