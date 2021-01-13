Fire in southeast Roanoke set intentionally, authorities say

Authorities are investigating a fire that was set intentionally in southeast Roanoke early Wednesday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire started around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Stewart Ave SE, crews said.

When units first arrived, they said they found a vacant building with flames coming from the outside. Authorities said flames didn’t reach the inside of the building.

Crews said the fire was under control in 15 minutes and no one was hurt.

Authorities deemed the cause of the fire as incendiary.