Five people displaced after two-alarm fire in northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Five people are displaced after a fire in northeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to a home in the 3300 block of Ridgerun Drive NE for the fire.

When crews arrived, they reportedly found heavy smoke and flames. Crews said they marked the fire a second alarm when the found out the fire spread to the house next door.

No one is hurt and authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Five people from two homes were displaced, and authorities said they will be staying with local family and friends.