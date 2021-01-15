You can soon order Girl Scouts cookies right from Grubhub

ROAONKE, Va. – It is that time of year when Girl Scouts across the country and here at home turn into cookie CEOs.

This year, you don’t even have to leave your home to get the delicious treat as the Girl Scouts are partnering with Grubhub to deliver cookies right to your door.

Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more while using Grubhub’s technology and delivery service.

Grubhub is waiving its fees so proceeds will continue to benefit Girl Scout troops.

“When people put in their order through Grubhub for their Girl Scout cookies a Grubhub delivery driver will show up here in Roanoke at the Girl Scout headquarters and there will be a troop there to give them the cookies and then the Grubhub driver will deliver it right to your doorstep, so contact-free delivery,” explained Jennifer Pfister with Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council.

The delivery starts locally on Jan. 30 and runs through March 31.